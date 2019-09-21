Steve Duganz and his wife woke up early Saturday morning to what sounded like an airplane crashing above them or a tree had fallen nearby.
Duganz put on a hat, walked into the rain, and saw that his neighbor’s house on 4124 Laredo Pl. near Westfield Drive was damaged by boulders that dislodged from the Rims above around 1:30 a.m. Police and the fire department responded soon after and evacuated six homes surrounding it.
“I came out and looked down the street and that’s when I saw the massive boulders,” Duganz said. “I got closer and went to the house east of us and saw that it was almost destroyed."
The man in the home and those evacuated were uninjured, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Tony Jensen. Duganz' home was unaffected.
Duganz has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years and has never seen a rock slide similar to this one before.
“I’ve loved it up here. This is a wonderful, wonderful neighborhood with great neighbors ,” Duganz said. “It’s just a tragedy he’s going to lose his home but he didn’t lose his life so, all will be good in time.”
Jensen said that the City of Billings will have to investigate the extent of damage and if the area is safe once the sun rises.
Debris will prevent travel on Laredo Drive until it’s cleaned up, he said. Jensen was unaware of any gas leaks or downed utility poles.
Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, the Montana-Dakota Utilities Company and Northwestern Energy responded to the scene.
“This probably won’t happen again for another hundred years, but who knows?” Duganz said.
Two rock slides occurred in 2018, with a boulder dislodging from the Rims and crashing into a home on 37th Street West and another incident where a rock smashed a homeowner’s garage on Mountain View Boulevard.