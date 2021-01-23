Rock teepee ring memorial on Billings Rims continues to grow

Elecia Enemy Hunter, a freshman at Lodge Grass High School, has always been interested in art and loves to draw and paint. When she heard that people were painting rocks and placing them around the teepees on the Billings Rims to memorialize lost loved ones, she wanted to join in.

“I was really interested because I had lost some people I had really cared about,” Enemy Hunter said. “I thought it would be good and pretty cool to do that so I could remember them.”

The rocks, many bearing the names of loved ones lost or sickened during the past year, are part of a project by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Pretty Shield Foundation.

The project "Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope" displayed seven lodges as a memorial and symbol of hope and unity for the future. The lodges remained at the park from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3 and became a popular destination of visitors.

Organizers intended to leave the rings and encourage people to place rocks along the lodges.

Since then, the teepee rings have continued to grow with flowers, ribbons, and stones embellished with paintings and names. As of Saturday, there were approximately 1,300 rocks placed at the rings.