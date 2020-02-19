Rocky buys new building for PA program

Rocky Mountain College's expanding Physician Assistant program will have a new home next school year.
The college purchased an 8,400-square-foot building across Poly Drive from the main campus. The PA master's degree program, which is expanding from 36 to 48 students, will begin using the building in July.
Rocky plans to renovate the building and shape it into a lecture hall, conference room, medical exam rooms, lab space, a student lounge, and emergency room training lab, and offices.
The purchase price of the building at 2411 Village Lane was $1.7 million, and renovations will bring the total project cost to $2.5 million, according to Rocky executive vice president and dean of student life Brad Nason.
Currently, the program is housed in scattershot classrooms across Rocky's Fortin Education Center building, Nason said.
"Right now we have been kind of spread out," he said. "This will consolidate that."
The new facilities will focus on trying to provide a more comfortable space for students, Nason said, given that their coursework is often study-heavy and they tend to spend significant time in classrooms.
The newly open classroom space in the Fortin building will likely be used for a new health and human performance lab and to create an office complex for athletic coaches.
The PA program has become one of Rocky's most visible amid the school's focus on rural health care training and attempts to address health worker shortages in Montana.
"New technologies and innovations are rapidly changing how medical education is delivered. This new, state-of-the-art facility will help us maintain the high standards and quality that students expect from our program,” said program director Adam Mattingly in a press release.