Rocky buys new building for PA program

Rocky Mountain College's expanding Physician Assistant program will have a new home next school year.

The college purchased an 8,400-square-foot building across Poly Drive from the main campus. The PA master's degree program, which is expanding from 36 to 48 students, will begin using the building in July.

Rocky plans to renovate the building and shape it into a lecture hall, conference room, medical exam rooms, lab space, a student lounge, and emergency room training lab, and offices.

The purchase price of the building at 2411 Village Lane was $1.7 million, and renovations will bring the total project cost to $2.5 million, according to Rocky executive vice president and dean of student life Brad Nason.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, the program is housed in scattershot classrooms across Rocky's Fortin Education Center building, Nason said.

"Right now we have been kind of spread out," he said. "This will consolidate that."

The new facilities will focus on trying to provide a more comfortable space for students, Nason said, given that their coursework is often study-heavy and they tend to spend significant time in classrooms.