Rocky grad aims to help people be happier, healthier, as personal trainer

Why run it? Beiser remembers asking her.

"She says, 'because I can, and because it will help,'" Besier said.

Daniels loved connecting and working with people in college, which is also why she wants to be a personal trainer.

Daniels' caring nature set her apart from some of her peers, Besier said.

"She’s that soft gentle voice of reason that will help some organizations and people to just be better and happier, healthier," Beiser said.

And, in the classroom Daniels excelled.

"She’s the student we all love to teach," she said.

Daniels will graduate with a double major in Business administration and art, with a minor in communications. Rocky will hold a virtual commencement on Saturday.

Having a virtual commencement was a disappointment, Daniels said, but she had tried to stay positive about the situation. She knows in 10 years it might even be a novel story.

Still, she's disappointed she won't get to say goodbye to her graduating friends and classmates who are moving, or thanking her professors.

"I'm very grateful for time I got at Rocky and I'm hoping I still can connect with friends I didn’t get to say goodbye to," she said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.