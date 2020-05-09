Rocky grad aims to help people be happier, healthier, as personal trainer

Carrie Daniels grew up a lot during her four years at Rocky Mountain College.
As a freshman moving to Billings from Roundup she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with her life.
Daniels came to Rocky shy, her professor and adviser Karen Beiser said.
Four years later the 22-year-old is married, grounded and ready to graduate with a plan for her life that looked a little different from how she imagined.
“You just grow as an individual,” Daniels said, of her college years.
Daniels started at Rocky in 2016. She chose the college for its closeness to her hometown and its small classrooms. She wanted to be able to make connections with her classmates and professors, she said.
She was active on campus as a student ambassador and mentor. She also ran track and cross country all four years.
Through track and cross country Daniels realized her passion for personal training. She learned she's happiest when she's working out or helping others be healthy. Now Daniels hopes to become a personal trainer in Billings.
She's found ways to connect her caring nature with her penchant for athleticism in many ways, according to Beiser.
She ran a relay that raised money for young adults with cancer.
Why run it? Beiser remembers asking her.
"She says, 'because I can, and because it will help,'" Besier said.
Daniels loved connecting and working with people in college, which is also why she wants to be a personal trainer.
Daniels' caring nature set her apart from some of her peers, Besier said.
"She’s that soft gentle voice of reason that will help some organizations and people to just be better and happier, healthier," Beiser said.
And, in the classroom Daniels excelled.
"She’s the student we all love to teach," she said.
Daniels will graduate with a double major in Business administration and art, with a minor in communications. Rocky will hold a virtual commencement on Saturday.
Having a virtual commencement was a disappointment, Daniels said, but she had tried to stay positive about the situation. She knows in 10 years it might even be a novel story.
Still, she's disappointed she won't get to say goodbye to her graduating friends and classmates who are moving, or thanking her professors.
"I'm very grateful for time I got at Rocky and I'm hoping I still can connect with friends I didn’t get to say goodbye to," she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.