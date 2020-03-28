Rocky Mountain College moves commencement online

Rocky Mountain College will be conducting its spring 2020 commencement ceremony virtually and is extending its online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has prompted Yellowstone County public health officials to encourage people to stay home, and Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order that started Saturday morning. Bullock also extended public school closures until April 10, and both Rocky Mountain College and Montana State University Billings have been instructing classes online since mid-March.

Rocky Mountain has also canceled college events and college-sponsored travel for the remainder of the semester, according to a press release.

Rocky Mountain’s spring commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 9 and will be moved to a virtual format. The ceremony will still include the conferring of degrees, a message from Rocky Mountain College President Bob Wilmouth and a guest speaker. Graduates from the class of 2020 may also participate in a dual commencement ceremony in May 2021 with the class of 2021. More details will be available soon, the release states.