Rocky Mountain College to accept Montana National Guard tuition waiver

Soldiers and airmen of the Montana National Guard will be eligible to apply for a tuition waiver at Rocky Mountain College as part of a new agreement between the organizations.

The agreement will be formally announced during a Monday press conference with RMC President Dr. Robert Wilmouth and Montana National Guard Director of the Joint Staff, Brig. Gen. Jamie Wilkins.

RMC’s approval of the Montana National Guard’s new 100% Tuition Fee Waiver will mean the National Guardsmen and women attending Rocky Mountain College will potentially receive a debt-free college education.

Active and qualified Montana Guard servicemembers are now eligible to receive a tuition waiver to attend Rocky Mountain College provided that they meet the following criteria:

• Must be an active service member who is in good standing with the Montana National Guard at the beginning of each eligible term.

• Does not currently hold a baccalaureate degree or higher;

• Maintains satisfactory academic progress towards degree completion as defined by the institution;