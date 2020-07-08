Rocky Mountain College to require masks for most, pushes up fall start date

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rocky Mountain College will require students and staff to wear masks most of the time to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The school released its 44-page reopening plan on June 30 to provide a road map for in-person instruction on Rocky's campus while attempting to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rocky's mask requirement comes ahead of Montana's public university system announcement Wednesday that a task force would recommend requiring masks on campus, a major step toward implementing the decision on campuses like Montana State University Billings.

Rocky's plan touches nearly every aspect of operations, but the mask requirement received additional attention.

"Face masks are the first line of defense in protecting the community from the virus," wrote Rocky's Dean of Students, Brad Nason, in a separate letter posted on the school's website.