Rocky Mountain College to require masks for most, pushes up fall start date

Rocky Mountain College will require students and staff to wear masks most of the time to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The school released its 44-page reopening plan on June 30 to provide a road map for in-person instruction on Rocky's campus while attempting to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Rocky's mask requirement comes ahead of Montana's public university system announcement Wednesday that a task force would recommend requiring masks on campus, a major step toward implementing the decision on campuses like Montana State University Billings.
Rocky's plan touches nearly every aspect of operations, but the mask requirement received additional attention.
"Face masks are the first line of defense in protecting the community from the virus," wrote Rocky's Dean of Students, Brad Nason, in a separate letter posted on the school's website.
"As we have seen, one person with COVID can easily expose dozens of others putting their health and livelihoods in jeopardy," according to the letter. "Masks help to mitigate that risk and as such, it is imperative that we all do our part to protect the College community and to model safe behaviors as students begin to return to the campus."
Masks won't be required when students are in their dorm rooms or when staff are in a private office or office where social distancing is possible. The school has ordered two cloth masks for each employee, but they haven't arrived yet.
The school had previously announced plans to move up its start date from Sept. 9 to Aug. 31. The new plan — which can be "continually updated" — helps explain what students and staff can expect when they arrive on campus.
The plan includes:
- Classrooms and buildings will be arranged to allow social distancing, through measures like limiting building access and posting classroom capacity limits.
- Staff are asked not to have guests on campus, and students can't have guests in dorms — including other students who live in a different residence hall.
- Cleaning of public areas will be ramped up, and not just by janitorial staff. Students and faculty will be expected to wipe down surfaces they touch.
- If there's a confirmed case on campus, administration will work with county health officials to determine if classes need to be canceled and buildings need to be closed, and for how long. Students living on campus who are required to quarantine may be given a "temporary housing assignment."
- No more food will be allowed in classrooms, and community candy bowls are banned.
The plan also includes a "duty to comply" note, emphasizing that students, staff and visitors are required to follow Rocky's policies: "Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action towards the student or employee."
The release comes as Montana has continued to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and as Yellowstone County announced a major outbreak in a nursing home.
Universities across the nation have grappled with reopening plans. Before Wednesday's announcement, MUS officials had released recommendations for mask wearing, but not requirements, which drew opposition from some faculty. Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian then walked back the plan for revisions.
In Georgia, public universities announced mask requirements after backtracking from a previous plan not to require them. Harvard University announced that only 40% of undergraduate students would return to campus this fall.
Federal immigration authorities issued rules saying that international students could not stay in the U.S. if schools go online-only this fall, a move that some experts say is an effort from federal officials to pressure universities to reopen campuses.
