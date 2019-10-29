Rocky Mountain College students will collect non-perishable food items for the annual Halloween for Hunger food drive from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Hosted by RMC’s Office of Community Engagement, the food drive will benefit Rose Park Elementary School, RMC’s Bears Cupboard, and Family Service of Billings.
Approximately 60 RMC students, in teams of four or five, will visit Billings residents around the campus during the event. It is estimated that roughly 1,500 pounds of food will be collected during this year’s Halloween for Hunger.
Residents within the designated “trick-or-treating” area will receive door hangers in advance of the event. Residents outside of the designated residential area can still participate in the food drive, according to a news release from RMC. A collection area has been set up in the Bair Family Student Center lobby on the RMC campus and will be available for donation drop-offs.