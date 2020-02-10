Rocky to add online doctorate program for physician assistants

Heggem said that 43% of students in a typical class are from Montana. Of those, 62% took jobs in the region, and 34% took jobs in Billings.

That rural focus will continue in the new doctoral program, she said.

"We want our graduates to be out clinically practicing, meeting our undeserved populations," Heggem said.

Montana is one of several states with rural areas that struggle with access to quality health care. Nationwide, almost 80% of rural counties are considered “primary care health professional shortage areas,” according to the National Rural Health Association. In Montana, 52 of the state's 56 counties are considered medically undeserved, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Courses will focus on topics like clinical medicine, professional writing, patient safety and health care law.

The program will become Rocky's second doctoral degree, following the occupational therapy program.