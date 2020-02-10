Rocky to add online doctorate program for physician assistants

Rocky Mountain College will add a one-year, online doctorate program for physician assistants, expanding its offerings in the medical field.
The Doctor of Medical Science program won't elevate physician assistants to the level of a physician, and it doesn't change what they can do in a clinical setting. But the degree can open up promotions into leadership or management positions for PAs, make it easier to get teaching jobs at universities and allow them to do scholarly research.
Rocky officials are confident that there will be demand for the 24-slot program, which they plan to launch in January 2021.
Heather Heggem, a Rocky professor who leads the physician assistant program and will head up the new doctoral program, said that she expects a "highly competitive application process."
"It's definitely an opportunity for our practicing providers to be out working clinically but also advance their education," she said.
Physician assistants, in most states, can diagnose and treat patients and prescribe medications. They practice alongside or with the indirect supervision of a physician. Certification requires a master's degree from an accredited program and passage on a national exam.
The graduate studies program is in its 22nd year at the private campus, and recently expanded from 36 to 48 slots. It puts an emphasis on training a medical workforce for Montana.
Statistics provided by Rocky show that students have a 98% first-time pass rate on a national certification exam, and that 100% of graduates are placed in jobs within six months of graduating.
Heggem said that 43% of students in a typical class are from Montana. Of those, 62% took jobs in the region, and 34% took jobs in Billings.
That rural focus will continue in the new doctoral program, she said.
"We want our graduates to be out clinically practicing, meeting our undeserved populations," Heggem said.
Montana is one of several states with rural areas that struggle with access to quality health care. Nationwide, almost 80% of rural counties are considered “primary care health professional shortage areas,” according to the National Rural Health Association. In Montana, 52 of the state's 56 counties are considered medically undeserved, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Courses will focus on topics like clinical medicine, professional writing, patient safety and health care law.
The program will become Rocky's second doctoral degree, following the occupational therapy program.
