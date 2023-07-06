Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine will welcome the inaugural class of medical students this month. To celebrate, they are inviting the public to an Open House on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 4130 Rocky Vista Way (Shiloh Road and Monad Road).

The open house is an opportunity for the community to explore the world of medical education through interactive activities. The campus will be open to tours with activity booths stationed throughout, and faculty will be on hand to answer questions. The event will include prizes and food trucks, and the activities are family friendly.

“At the Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine, we are guided by our core values and one of those is service,” said Arianne Snyder, communications manager. “It is so important for us to be rooted in our community and give back to meet our goal of educating physicians who stay, live and take care of patients right here in our region.”

RVU-MCOM is the first 4-year medical school to open in Montana and offers two degree programs aimed at training physicians, the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) and Master of Medical Sciences (MMS). The new 138,000 square foot campus sits on 12.8 acres on the west end of Billings. The building features modern architecture, a well-equipped simulation center, high-tech classrooms for group-based facilitated learning, a large Osteopathic Clinical Skills lab for hands-on demonstration, an anatomy lab with virtual reality capabilities, numerous break-out and study rooms, a research lab, a large student lounge, a gym and yoga studio.

The Montana campus is the third for Rocky Vista University, with one in Colorado and Utah.