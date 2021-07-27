Rollout of new Montana recovery treatment program shows promise

Once enrolled, the participant will receive regular messages that contain resources for managing anxiety, depression or other mental disorders and can connect the user to a counselor at any time.

Enrolled in treatment since 2018, Tambo is still new to the tool, “but knowing that there’s a program now helps,” he said. The information sent directly to his phone is evidence-based and helps reinforce skills for identifying triggers and reminding him how to work through them.

Tambo’s earliest trauma came when he was three years old. He was put into foster care as his birth mother struggled with a substance use disorder.

“I remember being taken away in a cop car and mom throwing an absolute hysterical fit. Seeing my mom in distress like that and being forcibly removed was very upsetting,” Tambo said.

Time in the group home at a young age enforced beliefs that he was unwanted or unlovable, despite being adopted by a family two years later.

When Tambo first turned to alcohol he was in the Marine Corps where “doing anything fun involved drinking,” he said.

The experience solidified for him a tie between socializing and substance use. Later, though his recovery process, he found that he was actually chasing something else.