Rollout of new Montana recovery treatment program shows promise

The first thing Robert Tambo remembers about his DUI was lifting his forehead from the steering wheel in his F150 truck. Before the crash, the night was a blur of heavy drinking and a fight with a friend that sent him flying down Montana Avenue at 65 mph. The air bags had not deployed when he smashed into a brick wall. Miraculously free from injury, Tambo spent the next 10 days in jail with his first substance use-related charge in 2015.
Tambo, now 26, was fitted with an ankle monitor for a year. With no particular substance of choice, he continued to use other drugs. In 2018, Tambo faced his second charge when the neighbors called police in response to yelling coming from Tambo and his wife.
More than 22,000 hospital or emergency room visits annually in Montana are attributed to alcohol and drug use, according to state data from 2017 to 2019. Montanans have particularly high rates of alcohol dependence and abuse with more than 90 percent of those with substance use problems not receiving treatment.
The meth-related death rate in Montana in 2019 was 7.2 out of 100,000 people, exceeding the national average of 5.7, said Gov. Greg Gianforte during the Tuesday rollout of Recovery Pathways, a cutting edge recovery program that brings new opportunities to managing substance abuse in Montana.
Rimrock Foundation in Billings was the beta test with Recovery Pathways as the first partner with GoMo Health. GoMo Health has developed support software for people in cancer treatments as well as mothers on methadone. The model showed promise for addiction recovery, prompting the rollout in Montana where expanded resources are needed.
The new program incorporates behavioral sciences with a digital therapeutic component that interacts with users via text messaging, making support services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Bob Gold, executive director of GoMo Health.
“It’s at night when you get home or you’re trying to go to bed when the monsters come out,” Tambo said. “Loneliness is what got to me the most. It would have been great to have someone to reach out to and help me through it, but at the time I had to just figure it out.”
The platform has been available to participants since March, and anecdotally has shown huge potential for improving recovery as wait times for counselors or treatment programs often lead to poor outcomes, Gold said. Consequently, burdens to the justice system, corrections and social services are immense, with Montana falling in second place for the highest number of kids in foster care in the county.
“There’s a 30 second window to make a wrong decision or a correct decision,” Tambo said.
Once enrolled, the participant will receive regular messages that contain resources for managing anxiety, depression or other mental disorders and can connect the user to a counselor at any time.
Enrolled in treatment since 2018, Tambo is still new to the tool, “but knowing that there’s a program now helps,” he said. The information sent directly to his phone is evidence-based and helps reinforce skills for identifying triggers and reminding him how to work through them.
Tambo’s earliest trauma came when he was three years old. He was put into foster care as his birth mother struggled with a substance use disorder.
“I remember being taken away in a cop car and mom throwing an absolute hysterical fit. Seeing my mom in distress like that and being forcibly removed was very upsetting,” Tambo said.
Time in the group home at a young age enforced beliefs that he was unwanted or unlovable, despite being adopted by a family two years later.
When Tambo first turned to alcohol he was in the Marine Corps where “doing anything fun involved drinking,” he said.
The experience solidified for him a tie between socializing and substance use. Later, though his recovery process, he found that he was actually chasing something else.
“To me addiction disguises itself as connection to rope you in, that’s why it’s so easy to fall into, that’s why when you fall into it, you get stuck,” Tambo said.
It wasn’t until his second arrest that Tambo entered into Judge Mary Jane Knisely’s Yellowstone County Veterans Treatment Court, called Camo Court, where he committed himself to recovery.
A major turning point for Tambo came about six months ago when ago when he finally started to cope with the shame he carried.
“I always struggled with emotional abuse,” Tambo said. “I have a ton of shame about it, but I feel better knowing that I’m doing everything I can to never be that person again.”
The Recovery Pathways Program touts shame resilience as a key aspect in the program. With feedback from the user on regular surveys and assessments, the engagement protocol is adjusted for each participant. The responses from the AI system work to challenge negative thoughts. With tools for reframing, the users can be reminded of coping skills and actively increase momentum towards recovery.
“It is our hope that Recovery Pathways finds its way across the county for other substance use disorder and mental health treatment centers,” said CEO of Rimrock Foundation. “In a world changed by COVID, it is these types of forward thinking innovations that are helping us to develop pioneering models of care to best serve the patients on their paths to wellness.”