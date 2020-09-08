 Skip to main content
Rollover crash between Billings and Laurel hospitalizes 5

Rollover crash between Billings and Laurel hospitalizes 5

A rollover crash between Billings and Laurel Tuesday night sent five people to the hospital and had I-90 westbound limited to one lane for nearly an hour.

Two adults and three children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a wreck that occurred around 8:00 p.m., according to MHP Trooper Eric Gardner.

Gardner said the vehicle, a Saab sedan, was traveling north on Duck Creek Road, when it failed to stop when it reached I-90. The Saab cleared both the east and westbound lanes before coming to a rest on the north side of the interstate. The force from the crash put the Saab on its roof and ripped out its engine. 

Along with MHP, deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, engines from the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene. 

An investigation is still ongoing and both speed and alcohol are considered to factors in the crash, according to Gardner.

MHP reports that since the beginning of the year, there have been 25 crashes on Montana’s interstates, with 27 fatalities.

