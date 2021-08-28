Rollover crash in the West End puts at four people in the hospital

Four people are in the hospital and lanes were closed on Grand Avenue after several cars crashed on the West End Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue and 15th Street West just after 3 p.m., where they found a white Toyota SUV on its side.

Billings Police Sgt. Brett Becker said a red Lexus going west on Grand Avenue struck the southbound Toyota, putting the SUV on its passenger side, and causing minor damage to a third vehicle at the intersection. Two people were in both the Lexus and the Toyota, and all four went the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The the crash closed east bound lanes on the 1500 block of Grand Avenue, running between 14th and 16th Street West, according to an announcement from Becker. One westbound lane remained open to traffic. Wreckers arrived a little over an hour after first responders, with all lanes expected to open around 4:30.

Personnel with American Medical Response could be seen transporting two people to the hospital. Becker told the Gazette that neither drugs nor alcohol are expected to be factors in the crash.

"It seems like he was just trying to beat the light," Becker said.

Along with AMR and the Billings Police Department, the Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 5 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.