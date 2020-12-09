 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rollover crash off U.S. Highway 87 sends girl to the hospital
editor's pick topical alert

Rollover crash off U.S. Highway 87 sends girl to the hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash north of Billings Wednesday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to Shepherd Acton Road, just off U.S. Highway 87 around 4 p.m., where a Chrysler PT Cruiser had gone several yards off the south side of the road.

The driver, a juvenile woman, was taken to the hospital via American Medical Response, according to MHP Trooper Calvin Jimmerson. Jimmerson said she was driving east on Shepherd Acton Road at the time of the crash, and she was traveling alone.

In an update from MHP following the crash, the girls injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. Drugs, alcohol and speeding are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Along with MHP and AMR, deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News