Rollover crash off U.S. Highway 87 sends girl to the hospital

One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash north of Billings Wednesday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to Shepherd Acton Road, just off U.S. Highway 87 around 4 p.m., where a Chrysler PT Cruiser had gone several yards off the south side of the road.

The driver, a juvenile woman, was taken to the hospital via American Medical Response, according to MHP Trooper Calvin Jimmerson. Jimmerson said she was driving east on Shepherd Acton Road at the time of the crash, and she was traveling alone.

In an update from MHP following the crash, the girls injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. Drugs, alcohol and speeding are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Along with MHP and AMR, deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.