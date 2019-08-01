One person was injured and taken to a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover in Billings' far West End, according to Billings police.
The adult male passenger was transported to a Billings hospital with unknown injuries, but Billings Police Department Sgt. Nate West said he was conscious. The adult male driver was uninjured. Both are believed to be Billings residents.
A 1984 Chevy pickup traveling southbound on South 48th Street West near Diamond Falls Road left the road and landed on its cab. A local resident called in the crash around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, West said.
Traffic traveling on 48th Street was blocked for about an hour.
BPD is investigating the crash, but alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if the occupants were wearing seat belts.
The Billings Fire Department and the Billings Police Department responded to the crash.