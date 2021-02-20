 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rollover west of Billings kills 2, sends 1 to hospital
editor's pick alert top story

Rollover west of Billings kills 2, sends 1 to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people died Friday night in a wreck west of Billings and a third was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The rollover took place at South 64th Street West, near the intersection with Danford Road, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Gardner. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was traveling southbound when it lost control and rolled, Gardner said. 

A fourth occupant was present, but Gardner didn't know the extent of that person's injuries. 

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said identification of the decedents would not likely take place until Monday or later. 

0
0
1
25
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News