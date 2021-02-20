Rollover west of Billings kills 2, sends 1 to hospital

Two people died Friday night in a wreck west of Billings and a third was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The rollover took place at South 64th Street West, near the intersection with Danford Road, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Gardner.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when it lost control and rolled, Gardner said.

A fourth occupant was present, but Gardner didn't know the extent of that person's injuries.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said identification of the decedents would not likely take place until Monday or later.

