Ronald McDonald House silent auction moving online

The annual Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Montana’s “Corks & Canvas” dinner and auction, originally slated to be a live event this year, has been changed to be an online silent auction again this year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We want to make sure everyone is kept safe, so we moved our event online for a second year in a row” said Patty Connelley, development director for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Montana.

2021 marks the 15th year of this fundraising effort dedicated to the operation of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Montana. This year’s fundraiser is co-chaired by Patty Connelley and Dana Donavan.

“Corks & Canvas typically raises one-third of the annual operating budget for Ronald McDonald House, so it is a vital event for us,” said Connie Grammens, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Montana.

On typical years, these funds help over 1,200 family members stay in proximity to their sick children while they received treatments at local hospitals.

The "Corks & Canvas" silent auction will be held at online this year from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 19 at https://rmhcemt2021.ggo.bid featuring an assortment of artwork from local artists, gift packages, and wines from Merry Cellars Winery. This year, people who make a donation for a bottle of Merry Cellars wine have a chance to win a Denver Broncos getaway.

