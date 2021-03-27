Roots Garden Center, Black Dog Coffee and gallery moving into nursery building on Poly Drive

The first showcase will feature her own art — large oil on canvas floral paintings. She will also do fresh flower cuttings and bouquets.

The three partners don’t just want people quickly popping in and out for a coffee, but want to create an afternoon destination.

“You can buy plants anywhere, but we want you to have a great experience,” Taylor said. “Especially, more and more if you’ve been isolated we want you to be heard, listened to and helped out.”

With that idea in mind, Switzer’s 15-year-old daughter is also creating a ‘fairy garden scavenger hunt’ for some of the garden center's younger patrons.

A variety of little fairy houses will be scattered around the nursery and children (or inclined adults) will be given a scavenger list to find all the fairy homes.

“Kids can walk around and find the gnomes and fairies and if they find them all we’ll give them a little prize,” Switzer said. “There will be little stories for each gnome or fairy.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some are friends and some are enemies,” Taylor warns, of the mythical creatures.

Last year had its ups and downs with COVID-19 impacting the landscaping business, Switzer said.