Roundstone receives surprise vehicle

Wendall Roundstone, of Billings, is this year’s recipient of Hardin Chevrolet’s Hearts for the Holidays giveaway. The surprise giveaway took place on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

 Courtesy photo

Wendall Roundstone, of Billings, is this year’s recipient of Hardin Chevrolet’s Hearts for the Holidays giveaway.

Through its annual Hearts for the Holidays promotion, Hardin Chevrolet helps members of our community by giving away a vehicle and/or Visa gift cards, grocery gift cards, toys and more to individuals or families in need of a vehicle or a little extra help over the holidays.

This year, Hardin Chevrolet sorted through hundreds of nominations for its 12th annual promotion to select the vehicle winner, according to a press release from the business. Christine Jull, one of the people who nominated Roundstone, said in a press release from Hardin Chevrolet, “Wendall was nominated because he is an amazing caregiver!”

Roundstone and his wife, Tsista Redcherries, were in a car crash that left her paralyzed. In addition to caring for Tsista, Wendell helps care for the couple’s children as well as community members in need.

The surprise giveaway took place on Wednesday morning.

