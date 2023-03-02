A Roundup man admitted in federal court earlier this week to grooming a teenage girl.

Marshall Vincent Lucas, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana to coercion and enticement. Lucas, who was indicted last fall, pressured an underage girl into sending him sexually explicit photos.

In September 2021, according to court documents, Lucas gave the girl a laptop and started exchanging messages with her online using an alias. He had previously met the girl and knew she was underage.

However, he soon began asking her in person and in online exchanges for nude pictures. Lucas also sent the girl nude photos of himself and asked the girl to delete their online exchanges, court documents said.

By last summer members of the girl’s family reported the abuse to the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Investigators interviewed Lucas in November, according to court documents, where he admitted to exchanging messages with the girl online and “that these discussions were, at times, sexual in nature.”

He was indicted in federal court in December on one count of production of child pornography and one count of coercion and enticement. Lucas reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors the following month.

Lucas made his guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and was released from custody until his sentencing hearing. He is currently scheduled to be sentenced in September of this year. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Grooming, as defined by the non-profit Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, is when an abuser manipulates a victim into agreeing to abuse and uses that trust to avoid being caught. While children and teens are particularly vulnerable to grooming, some adults are also at risk. Grooming can take place online or in-person, according to RAINN, and typically involves a family member or anyone else within the victim’s circle of trust.

Tips of possible online child exploitation can be sent directly to the FBI and local law enforcement agencies at https://report.cybertip.org/ or by dialing 1-800-843-5678.