Roundup man charged with grooming 15-year-old girl

A Roundup man is facing federal accusations of grooming a teenage girl, allegedly using an online alias while he pursued a sexual relationship with her.

Marshall Vincent Lucas, 41, pleaded not guilty last week in U.S. District Court to charges of sexual exploitation of children. Federal prosecutors are alleging Lucas exchanged sexually graphic images with the girl over emails, text messages and video chat.

In 2021, according to documents filed in federal court, Lucas gave the girl a laptop computer. Through this laptop, Lucas allegedly started communicating with her via email using the alias “Jeramy Anderson.” He asked for nude images of the girl, court documents said, and sent nude images of himself over the next several months. Lucas allegedly told the girl to delete all of the images and emails they exchanged.

By the summer of 2022, some of the girl’s family members had reported the abuse allegations to the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Lucas spoke with investigators at MCSO on Nov. 22, according to court documents. He allegedly said he gave the girl the laptop and used an alias to communicate with her without her family knowing. Lucas told authorities he had sex with the girl, and gave her information on how to emancipate herself from her guardians.

Lucas allegedly described his relationship with the girl as “blurred lines,” with him wanting to get out of the relationship but not being able to. In May 2022, a forensic analysis of the girl’s laptop discovered multiple images of child sex abuse material involving the 15-year-old girl being recovered, court documents said.

Lucas made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on Nov. 23. If convicted of sexual exploitation of children, Lucas could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Along with the FBI and MCSO, agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation contributed to the investigation that led to the charge against Lucas. He is currently in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The allegations against Lucas followed federal charges being filed against a Billings man accused of producing child sex abuse material. Jeffrey Eugene Herbert, 34, was charged earlier this months with of production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, with federal prosecutors alleging that he coerced an underage girl into performing sexually explicit acts.

Also earlier this month, the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, administered in part by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, received a nearly $347,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The task force is comprised of multiple agencies whose aim is to prevent crimes like child sex abuse and child exploitation online.

Grooming, as defined by the non-profit Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, is when an abuser manipulates a victim into agreeing to abuse and uses that trust to avoid being caught. While children and teen are particularly vulnerable to grooming, some adults are also at risk. Grooming can take place online or in-person, according to RAINN, and typically involves a family member or anyone else within the victim’s circle of trust.

Tips of possible online child exploitation can be sent directly to the FBI and local law enforcement agencies at https://report.cybertip.org/ or by dialing 1-800-843-5678.