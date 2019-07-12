Roundup Memorial Healthcare will host a community health fair at Roundup City Park on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The event will kick off with a 5K fun run/walk and a one-mile walk at 9 a.m.
Vendors at the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include a kid’s teddy bear clinic, Roundup Ambulance, Disaster and Emergency Services, a VA bus, mobile mammography and more.
Saint Vincent Healthcare’s HELP Flight helicopter will land on site at 10:30 am.
A free customer appreciation picnic lunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. Free blood draws for lab tests (cholesterol, glucose and A1C) will also be available during that time.
Health fair attendees will have a chance to win a variety of prizes, including adult and children’s mountain bikes, numerous gift baskets and more. Winners must be present at the time of drawing.
For more information, call Roundup Memorial Healthcare at 406-323-4930, or go to the organization’s Facebook page.