Roundup schools responds to weekly newspaper's lawsuit over prep sports access

Roundup Public Schools is digging in on a lawsuit over reporters’ access to sporting events, saying freedom of the press is not an issue in the case and asking the judge to dismiss it.
In October, Yellowstone County News sued Roundup Public Schools, saying its free speech and press rights were violated when school district officials blocked a reporter for the outlet from volleyball games in September. The outlet prints a weekly newspaper and runs KFHW 101.1 FM.
For indoor games, Roundup Public Schools is allowing five spectators per home athlete and two spectators per visiting athlete in order to limit crowd size due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yellowstone County News could attend the games if it secured a ticket through the visiting teams, but not otherwise, the district said. A competitor broadcast station, KLMB, was allowed inside the gym. KLMB is based in Roundup.
In its response to the case, Roundup Public Schools said there was no question of whether its approach to limiting crowd size in the gym violated constitutional rights.
“There is no allegation that Plaintiff attempted to say or otherwise express some information, idea or concept and the School District unlawfully somehow stopped it” or retaliated against the news outlet for doing so, wrote Kyle Moen, attorney for the school district.
Moen said the newspaper was demanding “special access” that other members of the public don’t get, and that granting the news outlet’s motion for a preliminary injunction would “spell disaster” for the district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The school district is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit.
Basketball games begin in January. Teams from Huntley Project and Shepherd schools that Yellowstone County News covers have games scheduled in Roundup beginning Jan. 22.
