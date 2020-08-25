Rubber Duck Regatta underway

The 24th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta has kicked off and character ducks are on sale. Instead of hosting a live gathering this year, organizers will draw 10 winning duck numbers on Sept. 11.
Prizes will be awarded as follows:
First place: $250 cash
Second place: $150 cash
Third place: $100 cash.
Prize baskets will be awarded to fourth- through 10th-place winners.
All funding received from the regatta duck purchases will be allocated directly to Big Sky Senior Service’s Prevention of Elder Abuse client services. Without the program, many vulnerable elders would have little recourse in threatening situations. The Prevention of Elder Abuse is the only program in the region to provide education about elder abuse and exploitation and to provide case management and payee services to clients who were victimized or are at risk, according to a press release from the organization.
Rubber ducks cost $5 each or $25 for a “Quack Pack” of six. They may be purchased at all local credit unions and online at BigSkySeniorServices.org through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
