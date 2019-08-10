Her Campaign will host the third annual Run for HER event on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The 5K/10K directly benefits the HER Campaign. All proceeds from the run benefit the HER Refuge safe home program located in Billings, which provides a loving, home-like environment for women who are vulnerable or seeking safety after sexual exploitation.
The 10K race will start at 9 a.m., and the 5K at 9:15 a.m., at the amphitheater at Josephine Crossing.
A basket raffle will also take place during the event, and food trucks will be on site. Families and strollers are welcome.
With the help of local businesses, the HER Campaign has also collected over $500 worth of gifts to be given away in a random drawing by the end of the race. Anyone who has donated $10 or more to the HER Campaign via its run donation website at runsignup.com/Race/Donate/MT/Billings/RunforHer5K will be entered in the giveaway.
Founded in 2016 by Sammy and Britney Higgs in Billings, HER Campaign is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help sexually exploited women heal, grow, and find purpose. The group seeks to equip a network of local organizations, businesses, ministries, and individuals to take a stand against the illicit industry through prevention for the vulnerable and trauma-informed care for victims of sexual exploitation through the organization and safe house programs.
According to a news release from the organization, HER Campaign has relied solely on contributions from individuals and organizations to provide 24/7 hope and healing to women stepping out of a life of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
For more information about Run for HER including registration, team sponsorship or the nonprofit organization, go to runforhermt.com.