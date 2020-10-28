Run! Turkey Run! goes virtual

The 10th Annual Run! Turkey Run! 5K and Street Mile will once again take place on Thanksgiving Day with one difference this year: The event will take place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Participants may complete the 5K or Street Mile on a course of their choosing while adhering to social distancing, according to a press release from organizers.

With a goal to “out run hunger,” the event benefits nonprofit organizations that feed community members all year long, including the Billings BackPack Program, Family Services, Meals on Wheels, Rocky Mountain College Bear Cupboard and the MSUB Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry. The event was started by the Yellowstone Rim Runners in 2011 and has donated over $250,000 to local organizations that work to eliminate hunger in the Billings area.

Last year, there were 2,596 registered participants and this year, organizers hope to beat that number by having the race virtually.

Participants will receive a t-shirt and commemorative pint glass. Deadline to be guaranteed a shirt and pint glass is midnight Saturday, Oct. 31.

Once again, the group/organization with the most registered participants will win a traveling team trophy. Last year’s top team was the team from Rocky Mountain College.