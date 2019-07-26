MILES CITY — A pipeline spewing natural gas that shut down I-94 at Miles City on Wednesday was caused by a contractor working on the freeway's off ramp.
The ruptured line shut down the interstate for much of Wednesday morning, led to evacuations of a roadside hotel and restaurant, and kept Holy Rosary Hospital on standby as crews worked to seal the leak, according to a news release from Miles City Fire and Rescue.
Contractors have been working this summer putting in a roundabout near the Miles City I-94 interchange off ramp. One of the workers on the project struck a "medium pressure" natural gas line shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
For the next two hours and 20 minutes, the ruptured line blew natural gas into the air, sending a plume across the interstate and northwest over town, according to Miles City Fire and Rescue. Emergency crews shut down I-94 and rerouted traffic to prevent vehicles from crossing through the plume.
Utility crews dug down around the ruptured line and clamped it off shortly after 1 p.m., stopping the leak and allowing emergency crews to reopen the interstate and end the evacuations of the hotel and restaurant.
Miles City Fire Rescue, Custer County Volunteer Fire Dept., Miles City Police, Custer County Sherriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Dept. of Transportation and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks all responded to the incident.