Rustic Greycliff Mill opens east of Big Timber

The small town of Greycliff, known for its prairie dogs and rolling hills scenery east of Big Timber, has a new attraction: Greycliff Mill.

The historic barn and fully functioning gristmill is easily visible from I-90 just east of the Greycliff rest stop. After opening at the end of May, the owner of the ongoing project hopes to attract passersby with an oasis to eat, drink and simply relax from the long stretches of road.

“We built it out for more of a park setting,” said owner Matt Brandstadt. “People traveling and locals can come and support our area’s producers. I think Greycliff is hitting the map.”

The barn was built during the 1760s in upstate New York. And the gristmill, which grinds flour using the power of falling water from the side of the building, is from 1874 and salvaged from South Carolina.

An obvious question comes to mind; How did these two East Coast antiques show up in rural Montana?

Brandstadt, a Greycliff resident, started working on barns in his teens in Colorado. He saw the demand for classic framed buildings, and found a niche for himself restoring these barns for home or ranch use across the world.