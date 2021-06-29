Rustic Greycliff Mill opens east of Big Timber

The small town of Greycliff, known for its prairie dogs and rolling hills scenery east of Big Timber, has a new attraction: Greycliff Mill.
The historic barn and fully functioning gristmill is easily visible from I-90 just east of the Greycliff rest stop. After opening at the end of May, the owner of the ongoing project hopes to attract passersby with an oasis to eat, drink and simply relax from the long stretches of road.
“We built it out for more of a park setting,” said owner Matt Brandstadt. “People traveling and locals can come and support our area’s producers. I think Greycliff is hitting the map.”
The barn was built during the 1760s in upstate New York. And the gristmill, which grinds flour using the power of falling water from the side of the building, is from 1874 and salvaged from South Carolina.
An obvious question comes to mind; How did these two East Coast antiques show up in rural Montana?
Brandstadt, a Greycliff resident, started working on barns in his teens in Colorado. He saw the demand for classic framed buildings, and found a niche for himself restoring these barns for home or ranch use across the world.
He helps manage Heritage Restoration, and has specialized for the last 20 years in restoring antique barns. Some frames from the company’s website are more than 250 years old. The Greycliff Mill frame is from his company.
“When I found this piece from New England I knew I wanted to use it myself,” Brandstadt said.
The interior shows the entire 30-foot tall original frame, with new wood paneling painted white. A second floor loft takes visitors up to a casual seating area with a direct view of its namesake grey cliffs just 100 feet away.
Roughly a sixth of the floor plan is occupied by the gristmill, which can grind out roughly 30 pounds of flour from wheat a day. General manager Elijah Sherman said the contraption is incredibly rare.
“There are maybe a dozen of these in the world,” Sherman said. “It really does make finely ground flour.”
Sherman grew up in Dallas, Texas and eventually settled in Big Timber. He previously worked grinding grain on gristmills before. Combining that with his baking skills, he became a good fit for the job.
The grister itself is all original with custom manufactured extensions to adapt the antique tool to the new water wheel outside.
Sherman makes some food items like bagels and pastries with the homemade flour. The wheat is within eyesight just down the road. Locality is important to Sherman, who in mid-June started a farm-to-table dinner night at the mill.
“We asked locals for meat and fruit and grain, and we turned that into a sit-down meal for people here in the building,” Sherman said. “It is a peaceful environment where we can appreciate what we have around us.”
When Brandstadt said he wanted to keep it local, he meant having a little slice of everyone’s business at the mill. Horseback rides will be accessible from Greycliff Mill with a local riding company.
Overnight cabins will be installed next year. An orchard is already planted across the small pond half circling the barn.
“I feel like we have gotten great feedback from our community here,” Brandstadt said. “Hopefully it will be a destination location soon.”