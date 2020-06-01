RV sales boom in Montana as customers look ahead to socially distant summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It appears that Montanans are sick of being cooped up, and an increasing number are opening their wallets to do something about it.

Local recreational vehicle and camper sales skyrocketed in May. Pierce RV was on track for their best May ever, and they weathered April and March shutdowns as well as could have been expected, driven by sales to local residents. Metra RV also reported a strong recovery from shutdowns in late March and April, in line with figures from a national industry group.

As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on public gatherings ease but not totally lift in the state, other parts of the nation remain under more strict requirements. Surveys show Americans have significant concerns about air travel.

Those factors have pushed Pierce customers toward local recreation, Russell Pierce said, and for those who want a roof over their head, an RV offers more control than motels.

“You know who slept in it last, who’s used it,” he said. “You have control over the cleanliness.”

There have been a handful of people whose purchase has been driven by the desire for a second, more isolated residence — parking a camper on a relative’s ranch or undeveloped plot of land they own, Pierce said.