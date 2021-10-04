RVU breaks ground on Billings medical school

Rocky Vista University – Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine (RVU-MCOM) held a groundbreaking for its new campus on the Billings West End on Monday.

The 12-acre campus and 135,000 square foot state-of-the-art building has been under construction since early summer. Local contractor Langlas & Associates were selected as the general contractor earlier this year. The campus is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.

RVU-MCOM will become the third RVU campus in the Mountain West Region and the first in Montana. RVU’s first campus was founded in 2006 in Parker, Colorado and a second campus was built in 2017 in Ivins, Utah.

RVU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and has programmatic accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA), Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, and the American College of Surgeons.

RVU-MCOM anticipates welcoming its inaugural class of 80 students in the summer of 2023, with a gradual ramp up to 160 students by 2025.