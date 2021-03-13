Ryegate community copes with aftermath of tragic fire

After an explosion and ensuing fire killed two Ryegate residents late last week, life in the Central Montana town of around 240 people has continued alongside the painful reminders of what transpired on the night of March 5.
The remains of the trailer that Curt Ronning and Christine DeBuff lived in sits on the northeast side of Third Avenue West, a block away from the Ryegate School and within earshot of the sounds of recess for the children who go to school there.
Midway through the week yellow sheriff's tape remained strung up around the fire site, some of it anchored to a white pickup truck parked alongside where the mobile home had once been. The Golden Valley County Sheriff's Office said earlier this week that a propane leak had preceded the explosion. Two area residents had attempted a rescue afterward and were at risk of becoming fire victims themselves had another resident not helped them escape as the roof collapsed, Undersheriff Mark Olson said on Monday.
The front stoop on the west side of the lot is still standing, even though beyond it most everything is charred or collapsed into piles of ash. A blackened satellite dish lies angled into the ground. Some Christmas decorations, sooty but still red and green, lie in the grass.
Gina Callahan drives past the site every day heading home from work.
"And I've stopped a couple times and just sat there. And it was like I could almost feel Curt there. He was a big personality," she said.
The manager at Fleck's Bar in town, Callahan said she knew Curt and Christine and had even worked for them at "the corner" or "corner bar" as she calls the Ryegate Bar and Cafe the couple owned and operated.
Callahan said Ronning's dream had been to own a bar when he retired.
The pandemic had been hard for the cafe, which Ronning and DeBuff took over in 2019. Callahan, like other community members, said things seemed to finally be heading in the right direction for the business.
Other employees at Fleck's worked at the Ryegate Bar and Cafe. Callahan said there wasn't a sense of competition between the two businesses. The cafe was the main place to sit and get a meal in town. There was some overlap in services but there were also distinctions.
After last Friday, the Ryegate Bar and Cafe has been closed and there is uncertainty among some community members about its future. Alongside its roles as a restaurant and meeting place in Ryegate it's one of the few employers in the area that requires neither ranching experience nor a college degree.
Fleck's has typically opened at noon every day, but has started to open at 8 a.m. to give local coffee drinkers a place to go. The bar has provided a place for people to gather and talk through things and try to heal after the loss of their neighbors. Christine DeBuff's roots went especially deep in the community. Her father grew up in a local family among more than a dozen siblings.
Charlotte Sainz lives less than 50 yards from where Curt and Christine lived. She had been sitting in a chair at home watching a video when the explosion happened.
"I had things fall off my walls, glass break. My walls shook, my cats, they dove under for cover," Sainz said.
Sainz said that after she got her bearings she ran over and the entire trailer was up in flames. Sainz, who has lived in Ryegate for only about a year, said she has 22 years of air freight hazmat training, which helped her try to think through her priorities in the moment.
Seeing a nearby unexploded propane tank, she said she ran back to her house barefoot, grabbed a line of garden hose, and hooked it up so that she could spray down the tank to keep it cool. Her fear, she said, was a kind of domino-effect scenario in which that tank could overheat and ignite overhanging trees, which could then ignite other trees and expand the number of structures at risk from the original fire.
"The heat, from 10 feet out was so unbearable, I had to wet my hands and my clothes to keep from burning," Sainz said. "It was just unbearable. It was terrible."
Sainz was among several community members who came out that night to help or observe.
Golden Valley County EMS, the Ryegate Volunteer Fire Department, the Lavina Volunteer Fire Department and the sheriff's office all responded. With so many people directly involved or directly affected, the losses of that night have been felt widely in Ryegate. Down at Fleck's, Callahan has seen firsthand how people are coping.
"I've never seen the community, anybody pull together so much as I did after this happened," Callahan said. "The camaraderie in this town is amazing. The people that just jumped right in to help. It was an amazing thing. And everybody's in pain. It's just been a really, really rough go of it so far."
Born and raised in Ryegate, resident David Bruner guessed the building housing the Ryegate Bar and Cafe predates the actual incorporation of the town in 1917. As far back as he can remember it has always been a critical spot in the Ryegate community as the kind of place where old timers go to see each other and ranchers stopping in town come in to catch up with their neighbors.
The town still proudly displays a sign celebrating the 1987 Class C Girls Basketball Champion Demons, and Bruner said that the Bar and Cafe was always a place for parents and children to meet up after basketball games over the years when the town still had a team of their own.
"Those things are essential for people staying connected. Not necessarily do they all go down there and drink and party and all that stuff, but it was a social thing," said Bruner's wife Patti. "And then in the summer fiddlers would come and they'd have music on Sunday and stuff and you could go down there and two-step to your heart's content and have lunch. And then with the COVID thing it shut down, so they weren't able to have any of those. I think they had one for the summer."
Of the cafe, she said "It's the central meeting place in town."
Patti Bruner is the mayor of Ryegate. She and her husband of 45 years are familiar with the varied ways in which people in the small town deal with the loss of community members. The Bruner family at one point, while there were still children in the house, had helped keep up the Ryegate cemetery. Patti described how that used to help lessen the pain for her because she knew in a way she would still have a chance to take care of the people she was missing.
The mayor wouldn't venture into specifics, maintaining that different people in the community are dealing with what happened last week in different ways. The community is also not far removed from other losses that happened in the weeks leading up to the fire.
Alice VanderVoort, 77, died on Feb. 20. A 1962 graduate of Ryegate Public School who had been married to rancher Morlee VanderVoort since 1963, Alice had been active at her church, including as a secretary and Sunday school teacher. Her obituary notes that she also "was a true cowgirl always riding her horse from pasture to pasture."
Just three days before VanderVoort died, 64-year-old Stan Cougill died. Cougill had served 20 years in the Marine Corps and had been passionate about his work as a blacksmith. He and his wife Susan had married in 2005 and lived south of Ryegate.
A Saturday afternoon memorial service for Ronning and DeBuff is scheduled to take place in Ryegate.
"It's been really hard on the community leading up to this," Patti Bruner said. "You have two deaths, you know, and then you have two more deaths it's just ... Like I say, everybody handles grief differently."