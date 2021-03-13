Ryegate community copes with aftermath of tragic fire

"I've never seen the community, anybody pull together so much as I did after this happened," Callahan said. "The camaraderie in this town is amazing. The people that just jumped right in to help. It was an amazing thing. And everybody's in pain. It's just been a really, really rough go of it so far."

Born and raised in Ryegate, resident David Bruner guessed the building housing the Ryegate Bar and Cafe predates the actual incorporation of the town in 1917. As far back as he can remember it has always been a critical spot in the Ryegate community as the kind of place where old timers go to see each other and ranchers stopping in town come in to catch up with their neighbors.

The town still proudly displays a sign celebrating the 1987 Class C Girls Basketball Champion Demons, and Bruner said that the Bar and Cafe was always a place for parents and children to meet up after basketball games over the years when the town still had a team of their own.