Safety levy, pot shop questions and city council races may boost turnout for Tuesday's election

It appears Yellowstone County residents are turning out to vote.
Ballots are due to the county election office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and with questions covering taxes for recreational marijuana and whether pot shops can operate within Billings, along with a vote on a $7.1 million public safety mill levy and five city council races, returns are already high.
Residents have already returned close to 37,000 ballots to the elections office, which is 39% of the county's registered voters. Currently, the county has roughly 96,000 registered voters.
Given what he's seen so far, Bret Rutherford, the county's election administrator, said he expects returns to climb to 40,000 ballots by the end of the weekend. By the time the elections office closes Tuesday night, he anticipates between 45,000 and 50,000 returned ballots, a return rate of 47% to 52%.
In 2019, final turnout for Billings City Council races was 38%. That race didn't involve county voters living outside city limits and only City Council races appeared on the ballot.
Last year, city residents voted to update an old $8 million public safety mill levy to $12 million. It was the only question on the ballot and it passed overwhelmingly — turnout there was relatively high at 45%.
It appears Tuesday's election might top them both.
This year's ballot involves voters from the county and from within the city. All Yellowstone County voters are deciding on whether to impose a local 3% tax on recreational marijuana and another 3% tax on medical marijuana sales.
City voters will be electing new council members in each of Billings' five wards and they'll be deciding whether to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries within Billing city limits. Dispensaries will be legal in the county starting Jan. 1.
Finally, Billings voters will be deciding on a new $7.1 million public safety mill levy; questions on new levies often drive turnout.
Because it's all local questions on the ballot, Tuesday's election is all-mail; no polling sites will be open. Ballots that are postmarked on Election Day but received by the elections office after 8 p.m. on Tuesday won't be counted.
"People can still mail (ballots) but they are risking it not being delivered," Rutherford said. "I recommend dropping off in person."
The elections office is at 217 N. 27th St., Room 101 in Billings. Voters who need replacement ballots can get them there.
The biggest change for Yellowstone County voters will be the state's new voter registration deadline.
In the past, state law allowed for same day voter registration. The Legislature this year changed the deadline to noon on Monday the day before before Election Day.
Residents wanting to register for Tuesday election will have to get to the county election office by noon on Monday.
Billings City Council candidates respond to Gazette questions
The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit.
