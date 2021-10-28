Safety levy, pot shop questions and city council races may boost turnout for Tuesday's election

In 2019, final turnout for Billings City Council races was 38%. That race didn't involve county voters living outside city limits and only City Council races appeared on the ballot.

Last year, city residents voted to update an old $8 million public safety mill levy to $12 million. It was the only question on the ballot and it passed overwhelmingly — turnout there was relatively high at 45%.

It appears Tuesday's election might top them both.

This year's ballot involves voters from the county and from within the city. All Yellowstone County voters are deciding on whether to impose a local 3% tax on recreational marijuana and another 3% tax on medical marijuana sales.

City voters will be electing new council members in each of Billings' five wards and they'll be deciding whether to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries within Billing city limits. Dispensaries will be legal in the county starting Jan. 1.

Finally, Billings voters will be deciding on a new $7.1 million public safety mill levy; questions on new levies often drive turnout.