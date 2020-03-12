Saint Andrew Community Garden plots available

The St. Andrew Community Garden offers garden plots to individuals who want to raise their own fresh vegetables this summer.

The garden is located just west of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on 24th Street West.

The community garden has 95 individual plots for community gardeners. Additionally, the community garden features a mission garden, small orchard, labyrinth and herb beds. Produce from the mission garden is donated to local service agencies including Family Service and the Montana Rescue Mission. Gardeners with plots assist with the cultivation and care of the mission garden.

The plots are 8-by-8-feet in size. Watering is provided by a central sprinkler system, according to a press release from the St. Andrew garden. The fee for each plot is $15.

Applications for plots are now being accepted. Applications are available online at standrewbillings.org.

For more information, call 656-9256.

