Salvation Army accepting applications for Back 2 School and Dress-A-Child programs

The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for its Back 2 School and Dress-A-Child programs.

Dress-A-Child began in 1984 to provide young children in kindergarten through sixth grades warm clothes for the winter. Back 2 Schoolbegan in 2010 for school-aged children to receive assistance with backpacks and school supplies. Back 2 School will be serving children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade this year.

The pandemic has caused extended hardship to many families living in Yellowstone County. Although registration just opened, more than half of the slots have already been filled. For that reason, The Salvation Army encourages parents and guardians to apply for assistance if needed, for both programs right away, as sign up for these program is on a first-come, first-served basis.