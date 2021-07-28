Salvation Army accepting applications for Back 2 School and Dress-A-Child programs

The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for its Back 2 School and Dress-A-Child programs.
Dress-A-Child began in 1984 to provide young children in kindergarten through sixth grades warm clothes for the winter. Back 2 Schoolbegan in 2010 for school-aged children to receive assistance with backpacks and school supplies. Back 2 School will be serving children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade this year.
The pandemic has caused extended hardship to many families living in Yellowstone County. Although registration just opened, more than half of the slots have already been filled. For that reason, The Salvation Army encourages parents and guardians to apply for assistance if needed, for both programs right away, as sign up for these program is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Salvation Army is inviting parents to come into their office at 2100 Sixth Avenue North to apply Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. If parents are unable to come to the office to complete an application, they can call (406) 281-7480 so an application can be emailed to them. Parents and guardians will need photo identification for themselves and a form of identification for each child such as a birth certificate or Medicaid card.
The Back 2 School program plans to assist at least 200 children this year, and is supported by the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dress-A-Child plans to assist at least 220 children this year and is supported by businesses, clubs and private donors in Yellowstone County.