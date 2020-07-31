Salvation Army accepting applications for Back-2-School and Dress-A-Child

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army of Yellowstone County is getting ready to assist children going back to school this year.

For its Back-2-School program, the organization will fill backpacks with school supplies and provide a mobile pick-up drive-thru for families with children entering kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Salvation Army is also accepting applications for their Dress-A-Child program. The program has been providing warm clothing to children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade for over 35 years. Children will be able to pick out $125 worth of warm clothing at a Billings Walmart location. The program will take place in October and November.

To sign up for the programs, parents and guardians can come to The Salvation Army located at 2100 Sixth Avenue North between 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Parents need to take photo identification for adults plus birth certificates, Social Security cards, school identification cards or Medicaid cards as identification for children.

There is no application deadline, according to a press release from The Salvation Army. However, registration will close when all slots are taken, so the organization encourages parents to sign up early.