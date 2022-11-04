Salvation Army bringing tiny houses to downtown Billings for homeless

The Salvation Army in Billings with help from the Gianforte Family Foundation will build a couple dozen tiny houses for the homeless in an empty lot on 6th Street North near downtown Billings.

The collection of mini-houses will be known as the William Booth Village and construction on the first phase will begin early next year. William Booth founded the Salvation Army in London in 1865.

"I've always admired the village model," said Lt. Colin Pederson, leader of the Billings corps of the Salvation Army. "We're trying to do our part to help the community out."

The $1.8 million project has been in the works for a few years and one of its biggest hurdles has been securing the funding, Pederson said. The Gianforte Family Foundation recently donated $150,000 for the project's Phase 1, helping push the project over the starting line.

"We're finally at a point where we're ready to move forward," Pederson said.

The village will offer housing for those who struggle to access other shelters or programs in the city. The tiny houses will be single dwelling cabins, accessible to wheelchairs. Phase 1 begins with the construction of seven or eight of them.

They'll have no running water; instead the occupants will shower and do laundry at the Salvation Army's facilities next door. Some will offer a three-month stay and others will work on a two-year occupancy.

The single dwelling feature of the cabins will allow the residents a measure of privacy and dignity, said Denise Czuprynski, communications manager for the foundation.

Having them use Salvation Army facilities for showering and laundry will help give the residents opportunities to socialize, she said.

Various organizations in Billings offer emergency, low-barrier and longterm shelter to both the transient and unhoused populations in the city. But some members of those populations fall through the cracks, Pederson said, and his hope is that the tiny houses village will catch them.

"Housing in Billings, and everywhere in the state, is really, really tough right now," said Czuprynski.

Currently, Billings has roughly three types of shelters that offer services.

First is the Community Crisis Center, which provides immediate crisis care and connects individuals with a case worker and services within a 24-hour stay.

Then there's the Montana Rescue Mission, a private, Christian shelter that focuses on providing shelter, training and services for those looking to get off the street, tackle their addictions and find work.

Between the two is Billings' low-barrier shelter, a space for those who don't need the immediate help of the Crisis Center but aren't ready for the more structured services offered by the Montana Rescue Mission.

In most cases, the issues that drive people to homelessness or transience can't be addressed and solved until they have a stable and secure place to stay. Pederson believes the tiny houses project will be able to give that stability.

It's specifically designed to help those who've been unable to find help elsewhere, he said.

To illustrate the point, Pederson pointed to one of the better known unhoused residents of downtown Billings. The man was incontinent and carried around a colostomy bag. As a result the congregant living setups at the other downtown shelters were unavailable to him.

He wasn't dealing with addiction or abuse, Pederson said. He simply had a health issue that made it impossible for other shelters to help. Pederson sees the village model of tiny houses as the perfect solution for issue like those.

"In our opinion it really fills the gap in this community," he said.