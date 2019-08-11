The Salvation Army invites the community to pick out needed supplies and backpacks the week of Aug. 12. Families can go to the organization’s office, located at 2100 Sixth Ave. N., from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to choose backpacks and supplies for children.
The school supplies came from the Stuff the Bus event that took place at the Heights Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 3. The Salvation Army has also purchased additional backpacks and school supplies with money that was donated by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.
“This is the first year that we have done the Stuff the Bus with Walmart and we were really pleased that we collected almost 2,000 school supplies at the event. We are hoping to help between 150 to 300 children this year depending upon how many families come out for assistance,” said Bethany Allen, director at Family Services.
School supplies and backpacks will be available on a first come, first served basis. Families will need to fill out a short application with basic household information. Supporting documents and identification will not be collected, according to a press release from the Salvation Army.