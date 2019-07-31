Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies and backpacks to 150 local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” event at the Heights Walmart, located at 1646 Main St., from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
As part of a nationwide effort, the event in Billings is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. On Saturday, in-store shoppers can receive lists of needed supplies and then purchase and drop off the requested items at Salvation Army collection bins and a Salvation Army vehicle located at the front of the store during event hours.
According to a press release from The Salvation Army, the organization has collaborated with Walmart for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs.