Salvation Army kicks off holiday fundraising early

The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country and will host a virtual kickoff to the Christmas drive in mid-November.

Due to the closing of many retail stores and other impacts brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign, which would limit the capability to provide services.

The Billings Corps expects a similar drop-off in donations that could affect local services. Currently, the Billings center delivers by vans more than 300 meals daily as part of its MobilMeals program. It also provides financial help to needy families seeking places to live and aid to the homeless population.

Because of store closings in Yellowstone County, fewer kettles will be manned this holiday season. As a result, the organization is asking people to contribute a monthly gift of $25. Donations can be made digitally at any red kettle, or given by texting “kettles” to 9199.

The organization launched a Rescue Christmas campaign that will kick-off virtually in mid-November when kettle bells will start ringing at select stores around the county. A list of those locations will be unveiled during the kickoff ceremony. Information about the kickoff to feature a proclamation read by Billings Mayor Bill Cole will be announced soon, according to a press release from the Billings Salvation Army.