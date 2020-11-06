Salvation Army plans all-day event to launch Red Kettle season

Anticipating a drop in donations because of the pandemic, the Salvation Army has set aside Saturday, Nov. 14, to kick off this year's Red Kettle bell-ringing season. The public is invited to join the Salvation Army to help further its mission to provide hope and help to those who are hurting in our community by joining an all-day mediathon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During that time, donations may be made by calling 406-245-4659.

A live Facebook event featuring Mayor Bill Cole, Russ Palmer, Aaron Flint, moderator of Voices of Montana, officers of the Salvation Army and others will take place at 6 p.m. To join the livestream event, go to https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmybillings.

The best way to ensure that the organization’s vital services continue is to enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month, according to a press release from the Salvation Army.

To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, the organization has adopted nationally-mandated safety protocols.

Donations may be made now at billings.salvationarmy.org.