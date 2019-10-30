The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Kick Off fundraising dinner will take place Saturday, Nov. 9.
The Salvation Army will also host a Fill the Truck toy drive event at both Billings Walmart locations on Nov. 9. Kettles will also be at the toy drive.
Bell ringing will start on Friday, Nov. 22. Mayor Bill Cole will give a proclamation in front of Scheels, located at 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., at 10 a.m. that day. The public is welcome to attend.
Kettle season this year will run through Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Donations to the Salvation Army is down $50,000 in donations this year compared to last year. However, the Salvation Army has seen a 35% increase in requests for need this month and their total amount of direct service doubled compared to last month, according to a news release from the organization.
Anyone interested in attending the Red Kettle Kick Off fundraising dinner can call Felecia at 281-7433.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Red Kettle campaign should go to volunteer.usawest.org or call 245-4659.