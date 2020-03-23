Salvation Army ramps up services to provide help during pandemic

The Salvation Army continues to provide traditional social services to individuals it serves, including food and shelter.

In a press release, the organization announced that as families and individuals are quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army is preparing week-long food boxes so quarantined people don’t have to leave their homes. As workers lose their jobs and sources of income, The Salvation Army is also helping with emergency housing and assistance.

The Salvation Army serves more than 350 meals daily for those in need, including lunch on Sundays.

Community members in need are invited to stop by The Salvation Army Billings to receive a food box from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Salvation Army is practicing social distancing and offers no-contact while distributing boxes.

The Salvation Army is located at 2100 Sixth Ave. N.

The organization said that as the threat of infection approaches its clients, workers and volunteers are taking extra measures to sanitize and make facilities safe.

For more information about The Salvation Army and or to make a financial donation, go to billings.salvationarmy.org, or donate food and supplies directly to The Salvation Army by dropping them off at its facility.

For additional help or to learn more about the options, call 406-245-4659.

