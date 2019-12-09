{{featured_button_text}}

Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride throughout neighborhoods, courtesy of the Lockwood Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Scheduled stops are:

8-9 a.m.: 3455 Old Hardin (Emerald View Mobile Home Park).

9-10 a.m.: Intersection of Canary Avenue and Blue Bird Street.

10-11 a.m.: 423 Westgate Drive, (Fellowship Baptist Church parking lot).

11 a.m.-noon: 501 Johnson Lane (Lockwood Fire Station).

1-2 p.m.: Hillside Village Mobile Home Park.

2:30-3 p.m.: Greenwood Avenue and Old Hardin Road (Lockwood Little League Baseball Park).

Children who visit Santa will receive goody bags, and families are encouraged to take a camera or phone for pictures.

