Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride throughout neighborhoods, courtesy of the Lockwood Fire Department.
8-9 a.m.: 3455 Old Hardin (Emerald View Mobile Home Park).
9-10 a.m.: Intersection of Canary Avenue and Blue Bird Street.
10-11 a.m.: 423 Westgate Drive, (Fellowship Baptist Church parking lot).
11 a.m.-noon: 501 Johnson Lane (Lockwood Fire Station).
1-2 p.m.: Hillside Village Mobile Home Park.
2:30-3 p.m.: Greenwood Avenue and Old Hardin Road (Lockwood Little League Baseball Park).
Children who visit Santa will receive goody bags, and families are encouraged to take a camera or phone for pictures.
Santa Claus at West Park Plaza, 1975
Santa arrives downtown, 1977
Santa walks with children downtown, 1977
Santa talks to children downtown, 1977
"Visit Santa Daily," 1977
Santa at West Park Plaza, 1977
Santa Claus at West Park Plaza, 1978
Santa at Rimrock Mall, December 8, 1980
Sgt. Santa at Saint Vincent Hospital, 1981
Sgt. Santa at St. Vincent Hospital, 1981
Santa rappels
Santa visits jail inmates, December 17, 1983
Santa at Rimrock Mall, 1984
Santa and McGruff, 1984
Santa in downtown Billings, 1984
Santa Claus at Alkali Creek Elementary School, 1984
Crossing guard Santa Claus, 1984
Toys for Tots toy run, 1991
