Santa Claus will fly over Billings on Christmas Eve
Flying Blain Santa

Gary Blain, of Billings Flying Service, flies a lighted Santa over Billings, Lockwood and the Laurel area on Christmas eve.

In an annual tradition, Billings Flying Service will be flying Santa around Billings starting at 5:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The flight will take a counterclockwise route around the city starting from South Billings.

The flight and route are weather-dependent.

The flying service is asking that people do not come to the launch site due to COVID-19 concerns.

Retrospective: Santa Claus in the Magic City

