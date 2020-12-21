Santa Claus will fly over Billings on Christmas Eve

Gazette Staff
In an annual tradition, Billings Flying Service will be flying Santa around Billings starting at 5:20 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The flight will take a counterclockwise route around the city starting from South Billings.
The flight and route are weather-dependent.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The flying service is asking that people do not come to the launch site due to COVID-19 concerns.
Retrospective: Santa Claus in the Magic City
Santa Claus at West Park Plaza, 1975
Santa arrives downtown, 1977
Santa walks with children downtown, 1977
Santa talks to children downtown, 1977
"Visit Santa Daily," 1977
Santa at West Park Plaza, 1977
Santa Claus at West Park Plaza, 1978
Santa at Rimrock Mall, December 8, 1980
Sgt. Santa at Saint Vincent Hospital, 1981
Sgt. Santa at St. Vincent Hospital, 1981
Santa rappels
Santa visits jail inmates, December 17, 1983
Santa at Rimrock Mall, 1984
Santa and McGruff, 1984
Santa in downtown Billings, 1984
Santa Claus at Alkali Creek Elementary School, 1984
Crossing guard Santa Claus, 1984
Toys for Tots toy run, 1991
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.