Santa Paws is coming to town to raise money for Billings Animal Rescue Kare. He'll be stopping at Dee-O-Gee Billings at 27 Shiloh Road (Shiloh Commons) with photographer Casey Page on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a cash or check donation amount of your choice, receive a digital download of your beloved furry kids and Santa Paws. All pets are welcome. There is a new backdrop this year!