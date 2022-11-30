 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa Paws is coming to town

Santa Paws.JPG

Santa Paws

 Photo courtesy of BARK

Santa Paws is coming to town to raise money for Billings Animal Rescue Kare. He'll be stopping at Dee-O-Gee Billings at 27 Shiloh Road (Shiloh Commons) with photographer Casey Page on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a cash or check donation amount of your choice, receive a digital download of your beloved furry kids and Santa Paws. All pets are welcome. There is a new backdrop this year!

