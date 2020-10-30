 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa returning to Rimrock Mall

Santa returning to Rimrock Mall

{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Claus will arrive at Rimrock Mall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Santa will be located in Center Court. Through Dec. 24, he’ll be available for photos daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Each child that visits with Santa will receive a special gift, according to a press release from Rimrock Mall.

For more information about Santa’s visit and other holiday promotions, events, holiday hours and more, go to rimrockmall.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Fatal I-90 crash
Local News

Photo: Fatal I-90 crash

Emergency personnel were on the scene of a fatal crash that closed the eastbound lanes of I-90 between Columbus and Park City on Sunday. The a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News