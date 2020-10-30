Santa returning to Rimrock Mall

Santa Claus will arrive at Rimrock Mall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Santa will be located in Center Court. Through Dec. 24, he’ll be available for photos daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Each child that visits with Santa will receive a special gift, according to a press release from Rimrock Mall.
For more information about Santa’s visit and other holiday promotions, events, holiday hours and more, go to rimrockmall.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.