Santa's annual helicopter flight over Yellowstone County canceled this year

Billings Gazette
Santa’s traditional flight over Billings on Christmas Eve has gone away with the wind this year.
Beginning in the early 1980s, the Blain family used a helicopter to tow a lighted Santa and sleigh with reindeer in the dark sky above the Billings area.
But, earlier this year, high winds during a storm severely damaged the light display, grounding the annual flyover, the Blain family told the Billings Christmas Lights Facebook page.
The family hopes to have the display repaired for next Christmas season.
