 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sapphire Lounge hosts a beagle bash

  • 0
Rescued laboratory dogs and their owners gather for event at Lovable Pets West in Billings

Pet owners and pet enthusiasts gather with rescued laboratory dogs in the parking lot at Lovable Pets West for an event hosted by Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary of Hartville, Wyo. and Lovable Pets West of Billings. The Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary is a home for former research and lab animals. The Sanctuary has adopted out over 500 dogs over the years and continues to reach out to research facilities to provide options other than euthanasia for animals used for testing. In March, the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary helped secure the release of over 150 beagles from a Virginia biotech breeding facility which is currently under investigation for multiple animal welfare violations.

 Amy Lynn Nelson, Billings Gazette

A troop of beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility met in Billings for a reunion Saturday.

Lovable Pets, a local animal food store and bakery, and the Sapphire Lounge hosted the reunion. The families of 15 beagles traveled from Bozeman, Wyoming and South Dakota after adopting the rescued animals from the Wyoming-based Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary.

“It was a get-together for those folks who adopted beagles from the Kindness Rand, and it was also educational. We were spreading awareness about why dogs are used for research in a lot of biotech labs,” said Ellie Hansen, who attended Saturday’s event and authored the book “Laboratory Dogs Rescued: From Test Subject to Beloved Companions.”

The treatment of beagles at an animal-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia has made national headlines over the past few months. The facility, operated by the privately held company Envigo, breeds the animals for pharmaceutical and biomedical research. In 2021, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, an undercover investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals noted the mistreatment of some 5,000 dogs and puppies at the facility.

People are also reading…

Subsequent federal inspections and investigations have spurred legislation to ensure the welfare of the dogs, known as “beagle bills,” and resulted in at least one federal civil complaint filed against Envigo. The company, which has several facilities across the United States and in Europe, has denied the allegations of mistreatment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported dozens of mistreatment violations at the Virginia breeding facility, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Between January to late July 2021, over 300 puppies had died at the site due to unknown causes.

“Mostly when beagles are used for biotech studies, they’re are used for toxicity studies... And even though a lot of the time the dogs are healthy after these studies, they are euthanized,” Hansen said.

Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary, located in Hartville, Wyoming and whose mission is the rescue and rehabilitation of animals used in lab research, took in 150 beagles from the Envigo facility in March.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News