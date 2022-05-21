Sapphire Lounge hosts a beagle bash

A troop of beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility met in Billings for a reunion Saturday.

Lovable Pets, a local animal food store and bakery, and the Sapphire Lounge hosted the reunion. The families of 15 beagles traveled from Bozeman, Wyoming and South Dakota after adopting the rescued animals from the Wyoming-based Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary.

“It was a get-together for those folks who adopted beagles from the Kindness Rand, and it was also educational. We were spreading awareness about why dogs are used for research in a lot of biotech labs,” said Ellie Hansen, who attended Saturday’s event and authored the book “Laboratory Dogs Rescued: From Test Subject to Beloved Companions.”

The treatment of beagles at an animal-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia has made national headlines over the past few months. The facility, operated by the privately held company Envigo, breeds the animals for pharmaceutical and biomedical research. In 2021, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, an undercover investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals noted the mistreatment of some 5,000 dogs and puppies at the facility.

Subsequent federal inspections and investigations have spurred legislation to ensure the welfare of the dogs, known as “beagle bills,” and resulted in at least one federal civil complaint filed against Envigo. The company, which has several facilities across the United States and in Europe, has denied the allegations of mistreatment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported dozens of mistreatment violations at the Virginia breeding facility, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Between January to late July 2021, over 300 puppies had died at the site due to unknown causes.

“Mostly when beagles are used for biotech studies, they’re are used for toxicity studies... And even though a lot of the time the dogs are healthy after these studies, they are euthanized,” Hansen said.

Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary, located in Hartville, Wyoming and whose mission is the rescue and rehabilitation of animals used in lab research, took in 150 beagles from the Envigo facility in March.

