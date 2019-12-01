Billings ended November with about 4 more inches of snow than average, and meteorologists expect that trend to continue into the winter.
Billings saw 10.9 inches of snow in November, or 4.4 inches above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Meteorologist Brian Tesar said the long-term forecast over the next couple of months is for temperatures around or below normal, and for precipitation above normal.
For December, that’s 8.2 inches of snow, and for January, it’s 8.4 inches.
But Tesar said it’s tough to put a number on how much above that normal snowfall amount — or below the average temperature — forecasters are expecting. They don’t drill down to that level in long-term forecasts.
On Saturday, Billings set a new daily snowfall record for Nov. 30, with 5.1 inches, the weather service said.
In total, Billings received between 6 and 8 inches of snow during the Thanksgiving weekend storm, Tesar said.
The heaviest hit area in the region stretched from Big Timber west, to between Columbus and Park City, Tesar said. That area received between 10 and 13 inches of snow over the weekend.
Temperatures are looking to lift in the coming days, with highs in the 40s throughout the week and lows in the 20s.
“The roads should clear up pretty good, but yeah, they’ll be slushy for a day or two before it clears off,” Tesar said.